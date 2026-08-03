CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a year after plans were approved to transform the Eastern Hills Mall into a mixed-use town center, developers say progress is continuing behind the scenes with infrastructure improvements now moving forward.

The redevelopment plan aims to turn the property into a walkable destination with new retail, restaurants, office space, entertainment, housing, and outdoor gathering areas.

In February 2026, New York State announced $30 million in funding for sewer infrastructure improvements along Transit Road, including the Eastern Hills site. Developers say the sewer capacity study has now been completed, and design work is underway under the direction of Erie County’s engineering team.

The sewer upgrades are a critical piece of the project because they will determine how the property can be developed over time.

The first phase of redevelopment is expected to focus on commercial projects that require less sewer capacity, including retail stores, restaurants, fitness centers, medical facilities, entertainment venues, and office space.

Developers say future phases will incorporate more sewer-intensive projects, including multi-family housing and hotels, as infrastructure improvements expand.

"We are excited to bring the vision for the new Town Center to life," developers said, adding they believe the project will be a long-term economic asset for the region.

WATCH: ‘A huge asset for this area': Eastern Hills Mall redevelopment update

‘A huge asset for this area': Eastern Hills Mall redevelopment update

The completed vision could include about 1,500 residential units, one million square feet of office and medical space, restaurants, retail businesses, hotels, and a park for outdoor events.

For businesses currently operating at Eastern Hills Mall, the future redevelopment represents a major transition.

Duff’s Famous Wings is one of several businesses with exterior entrances that remain open during the process. Assistant Manager Jhyrel Massey said employees are waiting to learn more about what changes may come next.

"Right now we're just in the process of kind of like a standstill waiting," Massey said. "But at the same time, we’re also in the mindset of the new changes that are coming about."

Massey said he believes the redevelopment could be a positive addition to the area.

Real estate agent Deloar Khan said the project comes as the Clarence, Amherst, and Williamsville markets continue to see strong housing demand.

He said the area remains competitive for buyers, with many homes receiving multiple offers.

Developers have not announced a timeline for when construction will begin. They say the timing of initial construction announcements will depend on the progress of the sewer infrastructure design and construction schedule.

The full transformation is expected to take place in phases over many years.

