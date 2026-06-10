AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new coffee house in Amherst is introducing Western New York to the flavors, traditions and hospitality of Yemen.

Biladi Coffee House recently celebrated its grand opening, welcoming community members, local leaders and curious coffee lovers into its new space near the University at Buffalo.

For co-owner Najm "AJ" Elwaseem, the opening represents more than just a business venture; it’s the realization of a longtime dream rooted in culture and connection.

"It's always been a passion of mine to bring the community together, and along with coffee. Coffee is in our heritage, plays a big role," Elwaseem said.

The coffee house specializes in authentic Yemeni coffee and traditional offerings, while also aiming to create a warm environment where people from all backgrounds feel welcome.

That mission is reflected in the business’s name. Biladi translates to "home," something the owners say is central to the experience they hope to create.

"We look at everybody as a member of our family. We want to welcome people in here. We want to have an environment for you to feel like it's your home," Elwaseem said. "Biladi actually means home, so in a sense we want this to be your second home."

WATCH: 'A dream come true': Biladi Coffee House opens in Amherst

'A dream come true': Biladi Coffee House opens in Amherst

Located near UB, the owners say the shop is intentionally positioned in one of Western New York’s most diverse areas.

Customers already visiting the new spot say it fills a need in the community.

"This is like the perfect spot, kind of a good mix of, you know, culture in Buffalo, right around UB, so extremely diverse area, and I think it's what everybody's been looking for," one customer said.

AJ Baines, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, said the location makes sense for a growing business looking to become part of the fabric of the community.

"What you see here is the economic engine that is the University at Buffalo," Baines said. "We’re right on the doorstep of the university, here we have a lot of residential, a lot of commercial property here, and again, this space is being filled in."

For co-owner Yousef Alhorebi, opening Biladi is also about giving back.

"This community has given me so much, it's about time to give some back," Alhorebi said.

Rashed Elwasem, another co-owner, called the opening "a really, a dream come true."

Biladi Coffee House plans to be open seven days a week. Customers are encouraged to check the business’s social media pages for updated hours.

