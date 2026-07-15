TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Hot Dog Day brought long lines and plenty of excitement to Ted’s Hot Dogs on Wednesday as customers took advantage of the restaurant’s annual buy-one-get-one-free promotion.

The one-day event was held at all Ted’s Hot Dogs locations, where guests received a free regular hot dog with the purchase of another. The first customer at each location also received a coveted Golden Keychain, good for buy-one, get-one-free regular hot dogs for life, while the first 10 customers took home limited-edition Ted’s posters.

At the Tonawanda location, preparations for the annual celebration began days in advance.

“We woke up today and we had 80 hot dogs on the grill already. That was the first order of the day — 80 hot dogs,” said Justin Kwoka, manager at Ted’s Hot Dogs in Tonawanda.

The restaurant stocked approximately 900 pounds of hot dogs and expected to sell around 2,500 throughout the day. Kwoka said additional staff and managers were scheduled to help keep lines moving and ensure customers had a positive experience.

WATCH: National Hot Dog Day brings long lines and excitement to Ted’s Hot Dogs

'A Buffalo staple': National Hot Dog Day brings long lines and excitement to Ted’s Hot Dogs

For many visitors, the event was about more than just a free meal.

“National Hot Dog Day. You know, buy one, get one hot dog. Can't beat it,” customer Jonathan Jusino said.

Jusino said Ted’s has been part of his life since childhood.

“It’s a Buffalo staple, and I grew up with the one downtown on Porter Avenue when I was a little kid,” he said.

Other customers said the charcoal-grilled hot dogs are what keep them coming back year after year.

“It’s really good because it’s charcoal-broiled,” customer Anabel Deschamps said. “I couldn't really name another really good hot dog place.”

Mary Friel said she appreciates the consistency of the restaurant.

“The food is cooked fresh, the fries are always hot, and they have a wide variety on their menu,” she said.

Founded in 1927 by Theodore Spiro Liaros, Ted’s Hot Dogs has grown from a single stand near Buffalo’s Peace Bridge into a fourth-generation family-owned business with nine locations across Western New York and Arizona.

Nearly a century later, National Hot Dog Day has become one of the company's biggest annual celebrations, drawing loyal customers and first-time visitors alike to enjoy one of Buffalo’s most recognizable local traditions.