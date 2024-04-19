19 year-old sentenced to 30 years in prison after 2022 shootings

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — 19-year-old Kalique Miller was sentenced to 30 years in prison after his conviction of the crimes of Attempted Murder, Attempted Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

In 2022, Miller shot a 22-year-old woman in Niagara Falls.

He then shot at Police Officer James Bissell in the town of Niagara who came to respond to reports of a burglary.

Miller was sentenced 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of the woman and an extra 10 years for shooting at Officer Bissell.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said he was glad no one was fatally injured.

“Police officers put themselves in harm’s way every day in order to protect our community. Thankfully Officer Bissell was hot harmed in this instance. Also, thankfully, the young woman that this defendant shot is recovering well from her injuries," said Seaman.

"The judge’s sentence ensures that this dangerous individual will not pose a threat to others in the community for a very long time.”