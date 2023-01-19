Niagara County Sherriff investigates Porter Road burglary

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Royal Park Apartments on Wednesday.

Town of Niagara Police responded to 8521 Porter Rd. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers witnessed a man trying to exit the apartment from a window.

According to police, the ma re-entered the apartment and returned to the window with a gun.

Police say the man fired three shots at an officer. The officer was not struck.

Three males exited the front of the apartment and were taken into custody without incident.

Out of caution, a shelter in place was issued to residents in that community until law enforcement determined the area safe and secure.

The Niagara County Sherriff's Office says it will continue to investigate.