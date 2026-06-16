TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents across the Town of Tonawanda could soon see major improvements at their local parks after state lawmakers secured $1.1 million in funding for upgrades to aging facilities and infrastructure.

On Monday, State Senator Jeremy Zellner and Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced the investment, which will support projects at Ellwood Park, Heritage Park, Irvington Park, Curtis Park, Kenilworth Park and Thurston Park. The funding will also help reconstruct parking lots serving Lincoln Park’s baseball diamonds, athletic complex and the Donald F. Kunzelman Pavilion.

Town officials say many of the facilities are more than 60 years old and in need of repairs.

"Our playgrounds, getting the needed, you know, the infrastructure fixes that we need to the buildings and the ADA bathrooms, accessible bathrooms, and for this facility, it's so busy all the time, we need parking, and it sounds like a small thing, but it's very expensive, so that will solve a lot of our issues," said Gina Santa Maria, deputy supervisor and council member for the Town of Tonawanda.

The funding will help improve restroom facilities to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and improve accessibility, while also addressing long-standing infrastructure needs at heavily used parks.

Standing at Lincoln Park, Senator Jeremy Zellner emphasized the importance of maintaining community spaces that families use year-round.

WATCH: $1.1 million in state funding to bring major upgrades to Town of Tonawanda parks

$1.1 million in state funding to bring major upgrades to Town of Tonawanda parks

"We're here where there's baseball fields, there's swimming pools, there's pavilions for families to have events, and it's really important that we have the upkeep for those places, and it's really important that the state invests in them," Zellner said.

For Town of Tonawanda resident Elena Ralston, Lincoln Park is already a frequent stop.

Ralston visits the park often with her Border Collie, Dylan, and says it serves a wide range of residents — from families with young children to dog owners.

"For dog owners, it's wonderful, and for the people who have kids as well, because we have some of the playgrounds here, a little bit of playground there, and swings too, which is great," Ralston said.

While she supports the investment, she also hopes future improvements preserve the park’s natural feel.

"Well, my first thought was, like, 'oh my gosh, are the parking lots gonna take space, of the are they gonna chop the trees, you know what I mean? That's my concern," Ralston said.

Assemblyman Bill Conrad, who previously served as a Town of Tonawanda lifeguard, supervisor and chair of Parks and Recreation while on the town council, said investing in parks has long been a priority.

"The town is a great place to work, live, and play, you know, and that's what we always kind of say here, and we want to continue that tradition," Conrad said.

Town officials say some projects, including ADA bathroom improvements, could begin as early as next summer, while others may move forward sooner following auditing and contractor approvals.

