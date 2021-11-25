North Tonawanda's Old Greenhouse gets ready for the "Handmade Holiday Market"

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Jacob and Jennifer Wankasky transformed The Old Greenhouse in North Tonawanda into an antiques and home decor store. When COVID hit they shut down but now they are back open and ready for the Holidays. For the next few weeks they are presenting the Handmade Holiday Market.

More than twenty-five vendors will be showcasing and sharing their wares. Erin Bertini is launching her new business called Ellirue Designs. About her handmade t-shirts, Christmas ornaments, earrings and other items she says "These are all creations that I have come up with to make that make great gifts, great things to have for yourself

The building, once an actual greenhouse and then a flower shop is now a hundred years old. Jacob recalls "I remember coming in here when I was a kid."

The Wankasky's other business The Old Chapel Antiques and Artisans Market is right down the street. They are planning Christmas at the Chapel and Winterfest. Details can be found at their website.

The Old Greenhouse is at 700 E Robinson St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120