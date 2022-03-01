North Tonawanda woman competing for a place on the cover of INKED Magazine

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV) — Sara Jo Dragonette got her first tattoo at age fifteen and she has been adding to her impressive collection of body art ever since. She recently entered a contest to become the "cover girl" for INKED Magazine and has made it to the quarterfinals.

In addition to a possible place on a magazine cover, she could win twenty-five thousand dollars. About that she says "Twenty five thousand dollars which would be awesome....and I get on the cover of the magazine which would be even better than the money."

For the past seven years she has been getting her tattoos at Sink or Swim on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls. Sara Jo works with artist Shannon Kuzara. Sara Jo says "I send her a million things, she puts it together and then just slaps it on me."

Currently Sara Jo says she is in the top one percent of the contestants who have entered. You can vote to her daily by going to her Facebook page.