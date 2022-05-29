North Tonawanda rededicates “Hometown Heroes” Wall

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In honor of Memorial Day weekend, the North Tonawanda City Market hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, rededicating the "Hometown Heroes" wall.

The new wall features North Tonawanda veterans who have served their country, as well as a depiction of the USS The Sullivans which is harbored at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Several local elected officials and members of the city's veterans groups paid tribute and took part in the rededication ceremony.

"This rededication of our Hometown Wall of Heroes represents those from the area that led the way to show that freedom is not free and this is our lasting tribute to them, "said Robert E. Pecoraro, Colonel and NT Alderman at Large.

A donation from Joe Smith of David Chevrolet in Niagara Falls paid for the new wall.

The North Tonawanda City Market is open on Tuesday Thursday and Saturday from 7 AM to 1 PM and is located at Payne Avenue and Robinson Street.

