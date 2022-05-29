Naval & Military Park re-opens to the public in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer for many Americans, but it also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices so many have made to defend our country.

Saturday also marking the grand reopening of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

This is the first time people have been able to visit since the USS The Sullivans began taking on water.

That destroyer is still off limits as repairs continue, but visitors can climb on board the USS Little Rock and the USS Croaker.

The museum is also open.