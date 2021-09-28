North Tonawanda haunted house returns, will benefit Ten Lives Club and Oishei Children’s Hospital

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda haunted house will return for its third year and benefit Ten Lives Club and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Kyle and Alisha King, the owners of WNY Property Kings, will host the haunted house at 870 Lee Avenue in North Tonawanda beginning Friday.

The haunt started in 2019 and continued on in 2020.

“Our job at the haunt is to scare but this summer we had quite the scare of our own. Our newborn daughter was admitted to Oishei Children's Hospital with RSV. She was on oxygen and fluids for days on end and we were so scared as she struggled to breath. The doctors, nurses and staff were so good to our daughter and us and made us feel at ease during a very scary time. We are happy to share that our daughter is doing much better now. Because of how amazing they were to us, the 870 Lee Home Haunt will be raising funds for Children’s Hospital as well as Ten Lives Club,” said Kyle King.

This will be the third and final year the haunt is hosted in North Tonawanda. You can find updates and information on its Facebook page here.