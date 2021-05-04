North Tonawanda family grows by four after welcoming quadruplets

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Scott Family from North Tonawanda has grown by four after welcoming quadruplets last week.

We first introduced you to the family in February, as they were preparing for the quads to arrive.

The Scott Family Brittany and Justin Scott

The babies were born at Oishei Children's Hospital on Wednesday, April 28th during a scheduled C-section. Mom Brittany carried the babies for 32 weeks and three days.

The four babies (three girls and one boy!) join mom Brittany, dad Justin and big sister Savannah, who is three years old.

The quads were named:

Hazel Joanne (4lbs, 3oz)

Chase Kevin (3lbs, 12oz)

Scarlett Janet 3lbs, 14oz)

Paisley Patricia (4lbs, 14.5oz)

Scott Family Hazel

Scott Family Chase

The quads are still in the NICU, but mom Brittany tells us they're doing very well, and they're all breathing on their own. Big sister Savannah turned three last month, and says she can't wait to meet them!

Scott Family Scarlett

Scott Family Paisley

As you can imagine, the Scott family will have a number of expenses moving forward. Family members have started a Go Fund Me page for the family - you can check it out here.

Scott Family Big sister Savannah

7 Eyewitness News anchor Katie Morse will catch up with Brittany and Justin Friday on 7 Eyewitness News at 6am.