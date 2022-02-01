North Buffalo couple making the most of the brisk temps by building an igloo

NORTH BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — Last week's bone-chilling temperatures provided the perfect weather for Theresa Rojek and Jeff Brown to build an igloo in the backyard of their North Buffalo home. Jeff says "I always wanted to build one."

Jeff is a mechanical engineer at Fisher-Price and Theresa is a software engineer. They first tried to build an igloo last year. Theresa says "That was our prototype."

According to Jeff it the idea came up because of COVID. He says "It started when the whole pandemic hit. I thought-this is a bummer, lets do something where people can come and gather. We're outdoors, we can have fun, have a campfire."

The structure is sixteen feet across and about eight feet high. They have even incorporated ice windows. It took them all week working nights and weekends to complete it.

Theresa explains how they split up the work "I fill the buckets with snow, bring them into him and then he'll pack it into the blocks."

They have a nice campfire set up inside and the large igloo can accommodate quite a few of their friends. Jeff says "It's comfortable right?"

