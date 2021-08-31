NOCO Energy Corporation moves into sustainability with Buffalo River Compost

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Brian Murphy manages Buffalo River Compost and says he gets a variety of special deliveries daily including "Horse manure, we get seaweed, we get drift wood, from our local grocery stores we get the food wastes." His job is to transform it all into nutrient rich compost.

The company, a division of NOCO Energy Corporation, was started in 2017. They take in three hundred tons of food waste each year that in the past would have gone into a landfill.

Bobbie Thoman, NOCO Sustainability Manger says "When you look at Global trends, food waste when it goes to land fill produces methane which is more potent than carbon dioxide-so it is a natural progression to say we need to get the food waste out of the landfill and get the soil and nutrients back into the ground."

Brian says, because of the space we have in this country, we are behind the rest of the world in working toward sustainable alternatives to land fills. He says "By taking these materials and putting it back, you don't have to buy synthetic fertilizers...you can use organic fertilizers."

