‘No unnecessary travel’: City of Buffalo and Erie County prepare for winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday, City of Buffalo and Erie County leaders outlined their plans to keep residents safe as a significant winter storm moves into Western New York.

Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa Chimera warned residents to prepare for dangerous conditions over the next several days.

"This event will include, at times, heavy snow bands, blowing and drifting snow, and extremely dangerous, cold temperatures," Chimera said.

Erie County and City of Buffalo leaders issued a countywide travel advisory as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

"It is important for people to stay off the roads so we can clear the snow in a timely manner," Chimera said.

Beginning Monday, the city will enforce alternate side street parking in neighborhoods to assist plow operations. Mayor Ryan urged residents not to wait until conditions deteriorate.

"We're asking residents to move their cars, in anticipation of tomorrow's alternate side street parking," Ryan said. "So, get your cars pulled over to the other side of the street so that plow drivers can get down and clear your side of the street. You don't want to wait until you are not able to move it."

Fire and police crews are preparing all-terrain vehicles if needed and are coordinating with AMR to ensure adequate emergency medical services staffing throughout the storm.

Mayor Ryan said the Department of Public Works is fully staffed and ready to respond, with additional resources available if conditions worsen.

"We have 40 pieces of equipment ready, over 2,000 tons of salt on-hand, 20-plus DPW crews ready, ready to scale up with water sewer and parks personnel if the weather gets worse," Ryan said. "We also have 20 contractors available with over 1,000 pieces of equipment."

Chimera said all shelters across Erie County are open and available to residents in need. A full list can be found on the Erie County government website. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for shelter information or Code Blue updates. For City of Buffalo Code Blue alerts, residents can text CODEBLUEBUFFALO as one word to 898-211.

"They are predicting heavy snow bands that can pop-up throughout these next three days. We're advising people to have no unnecessary travel," Chimera said.