'No threat': Erie County Water Authority addresses concerns about water taste and odor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have you noticed a weird smell or taste in your water lately? The Erie County Water Authority is addressing what's going on.

The authority has been fielding questions and concerns about this and say there's no threat to you.

"This is a common occurrence this time of year," the authority wrote on X. "It is important to understand that these conditions are harmless and pose no threat to human health and safety."

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson wrote about receiving complaints from neighbors in a Facebook post.

The change is caused by conditions and compounds being produced that can impact odor and taste, but is natural, per ECWA.

The authority recommends chilling water, adding ice, or even adding a slice of lemon to offset the taste.