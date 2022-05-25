Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

No charges in connection with death of beloved police dog, Haso

Farmer claims to have shot Haso by accident
0427 MISSING K9 HASO 3.png
Erie County Sheriff's Office
0427 MISSING K9 HASO 3.png
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 15:10:13-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has closed its investigation into the death Haso, a retired K9 police dog with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Haso was shot and killed by a farmer shortly after he went missing back on April 25.

According to the sheriff's office, the farmer mistakenly took the dog for a wild coyote. That individual claims to have been defending other animals on the farm.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United