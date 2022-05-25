No charges in connection with death of beloved police dog, Haso

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has closed its investigation into the death Haso, a retired K9 police dog with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Haso was shot and killed by a farmer shortly after he went missing back on April 25.

According to the sheriff's office, the farmer mistakenly took the dog for a wild coyote. That individual claims to have been defending other animals on the farm.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed in connection with this case.