No change for Williamsville Central School District start times

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, board members for the Williamsville Central School District voted to reject a proposal to change start times.

This proposal would have changed for all students in the district starting in September. The district said the goal was to help students perform better in the classroom.

You can see the proposed changes below.

WKBW

It was a controversial proposal with some parents and students concerned about ride accessibility and even the ability for students to have after-school jobs.