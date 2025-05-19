9-year-old joins viral ‘Speak Your Mind’ Ice Bucket Challenge to raise mental health awareness

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — You’ve seen the ice bucket challenge before, but this version comes with a powerful new message.

Nine-year-old Maeve Holland is among the growing number of youth across the country taking part in the #SpeakYourMind Ice Bucket Challenge, a social media movement aimed at raising awareness about youth mental health.

The challenge was launched by The MIND Club at the University of South Carolina, inspired by the original ALS challenge that went viral in 2014. But this time, the goal is different: to spark conversations about mental health and break the stigma around it.

“Our main goals are breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, advocating for suicide prevention on campus, and promoting daily mindfulness,” said Wade Jefferson, a MIND Club member. "We believe conversations about mental health should be just as common as conversations about physical health.”

The initiative supports Active Minds, a national nonprofit that focuses on mental health advocacy among young people.

If you want to get involved, all it takes is a bucket of water and a willingness to start the conversation. Just record your video, tag it with #SpeakYourMind, and help spread awareness about mental health.