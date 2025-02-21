Nine-year-old girl from Alden fighting for her life after testing positive for the flu

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nine-year-old Mia Klyczek is fighting for her life at Oishei Children's Hospital after testing positive for flu B.

Klyczek went to the ER during the early morning hours of February 19, after a slight fever and vomiting. According to a GoFundMe page set up for Mia, the nine-year-old had a seizure and was sedated with a breathing tube.

Her family said doctors believe flu B has caused severe swelling and bleeding in the brain, along with heart issues.

The family is asking for prayers for their girl, hoping for a miracle. On Thursday morning Mia's mother Christina wrote the following on Facebook:

"We were told by the neurologists this morning that the swelling in her brain is severe. There is no surgery or way to relieve the pressure other than what they are currently doing. They do not think she will survive."

7 News spoke with a family friend who said the family is overwhelmed and appreciative of all the support during this time.