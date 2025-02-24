'Heaven gained another Angel': 9-year-old girl from Alden dies days after testing positive for the flu

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 9-year-old Mia Klyczek has passed away just days after testing positive for flu B, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her and a Facebook post from her mother.

Her mother, Christina, wrote the following on Facebook:

"Heaven gained another angel tonight. God knew she was too perfect for this world. We will love you forever, Mia Sofia."

The organizers of the GoFundMe page shared the following:

"As of this evening, Heaven gained another Angel. Thank you for your continued support of Mia and her family."

Christina Klyczek Mia Klyczek, of Alden

Klyczek went to the ER at Oishei Children's Hospital during the early morning hours of February 19, after a slight fever and vomiting.

According to the GoFundMe, the 9-year-old had a seizure and was sedated with a breathing tube.

Her family said doctors believe flu B has caused severe swelling and bleeding in the brain, along with heart issues.

7 News spoke with a family friend who said the family is overwhelmed and appreciative of all the support during this time.