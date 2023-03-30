Nikki's Chocolates was a "leap of faith" and continues to enjoy sweet success

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — When she quit her corporate management job to start her own business, Jannell Eason admits she was nervous about the move. "When I first quit my job, I'm not gonna lie I was terrified."

Jannell opened Nikki's Chocolates at 27 Chandler Street, suite 205 a couple years ago and has been enjoying "sweet success" ever since. She says "It was definitely a leap of faith."

Jannell says she enjoyed her old job and co-workers but wanted to do something that would be creative and give her more time with her family. The name for the company came from her middle-name Nichole, "Nikki's Chocolates is what we have as the alter ego of the business and I'm Jannell at home."

Besides handcrafting chocolates, Jannell also makes cakes and other desserts. She has been gearing up for Easter and will participate in a Makers & Shakers pop up event this weekend.

Nikki's Chocolates has partnered with Tops Markets and Jannell's sweet treats are already available at Tops George Urban location and will soon be seen at the Tops International on Maple Road.

Nikki's Chocolates is at 27 Chandler Street, Suite 205, Buffalo, NY You can get more information at their website, on Facebook and Instagram.

