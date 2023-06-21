Nickel City Opera opens 14th season with Rossini’s ‘The Barber of Seville’

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Nickel City Opera opens their 14th season with Rossini’s ‘The Barber of Seville’ with the first performance Saturday June 24th at the Nichols Flickinger Performing Arts Center.

Founder and artistic Director Valerian Ruminski says this is the perfect production for people who have never attended an opera.

"It's a comedy. It's a people pleaser. There are super titles in English-so you will be able to understand what the jokes are." according to Valerian.

The production will incorporate a full orchestra, costumes and sets. Tickets are available at the Nickel City Opera website. There will be a total of three performances at three different venues.

June 24th @ Nichols Flickinger Performing Arts Center

June 25th @ Gowanda's Hollywood Theatre

June 26th@ Stuart Steiner Theatre AT Genesee Community College