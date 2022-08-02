Nick Groff is producing "DeathWalker" a new paranormal series in Western New York

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — Nick Groff an internationally know TV personality and paranormal investigator is shooting his new TV series "DeathWalker" here in Western New York. The first episode will premiere at a live, ticketed event August 20th at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda.

Nick says "Western New York has so many haunted locations that nobody knows about. They are kind of like little gems lost in time."

We caught up with Nick at ART247 in Lockport, the old Western Block complex that has been transformed into art studios and galleries. He says "When you step into a location like this you feel the energy you feel in the past. And you can kind of communicate that with what's going on in our reality with what's going on in the past."

When shooting an episode of "DeathWalker" at ART247, Nick captured what looks like a hand with three fingers reaching toward him. He says "What I documented here is beyond a ghost, I think it's an inter-dimensional being." And adds "I get goose bumps just standing in this spot."

You can get tickets to the premiere of "DeathWalker" at the Riviera Theatre website.

