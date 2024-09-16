Nichols Hockey Program donates LEGOs to Rural Outreach Center to help bring joy to children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rural Outreach Center, an organization that works to eradicate rural poverty through a two-generation approach, now has thousands of LEGOs to help bring joy to the children it serves.

Players and coaches from the Nichols Hockey Program recently dropped off several carloads of LEGOs in a donation organized in partnership with the Maria Love Fund.

The hope is that this gift of imagination from the Nichols Hockey Program brings hours of smiles to children who might otherwise lack access to such resources.

"What this does for us is this gives them the opportunity to build, create, grow and dream beyond what they think is possible," said Nichole Barrett, Program Director at The Rural Outreach Center. "LEGOs are a really cool educational tool, and it's something that I like to do already, so this just helps me do that with more kids."

"We were absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of LEGOS," said Monique Brannon, COO of The Rural Outreach Center. "There were six cars, SUVs that came out to deliver them, which I thought really said a lot about the hockey program."

"We are thrilled to be able to share our passion for creativity and teamwork with children in rural areas," said Coach RJ Gicewicz from the Nichols Hockey Program in a statement. "We hope these LEGO bricks will spark imagination, provide a fun, educational outlet for kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the joy of building and creating."

The Maria Love Fund "Days of Love" program pairs Western New York high schools with a local agency to gather items through the end of October. To learn more you can visit here.

The Rural Outreach Center is always looking for community support. You can find out how you can help here.