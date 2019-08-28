Niagara Wheatfield student who raped classmate to serve one year probation

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 19-year-old from Wheatfield will serve an interim probation for one year after admitting to raping a fellow student.

A judge in Niagara County Court says Elias Dowdy will have to earn youthful offender status, which means, if granted, the conviction will no longer be public.

Dowdy pleaded guilty in May to the rape of a fellow Niagara Wheatfield High School student.

“He has no remorse for what he has done this sound like a youthful offender to you,” said the victim’s mother. She said she believes Dowdy should have received full sex offender status.

In court, the judge said she would deny him youthful offender status if the final sentencing was held now.

During Dowdy’s year-long probation, he must live at home, receive psychiatric treatment and can’t engage in any sexually explicit sites, among other things.

“I am very sorry for what I’ve done, and I hope that the victim can forgive me,” said Dowdy.

The victim’s mother says her daughter has a long road ahead of her.

“The healing process just started at the end of the school year— just started. So, she’s got a long way to go, she’s in counseling so I’m hoping that eventually she’ll get there but he took a lot away from her.”

Dowdy’s final sentencing is scheduled for next August.

Niagara Wheatfield principal Michael Mann has been on administrative leave during an independent investigation .