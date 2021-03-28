Niagara University student killed in Niagara Falls fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police have released the name of the victim involved in Saturday’s fatal fire on Wyoming Avenue in Niagara Falls.

A spokeswoman for the department confirmed it is Patrick Romano.

According to a letter sent out from Niagara University President James Maher, Romano was a junior in the sports and recreation management program, and played club hockey for the university.

According to the club hockey roster, Romano was 23 years old and from New Jersey.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness experienced across the University community – the club hockey team and their coach, our students, our faculty and our staff,” Maher said in the letter.

WKBW STAFF

The letter also said the university is scheduled to say a prayer during Palm Sunday Mass scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

Romano's hockey club posted a tribute to him on Twitter: