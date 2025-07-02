Niagara University alumnae mentorship program to 'N-Power" female student athletes

Town of Lewiston, N.Y. (WKBW)— Niagara University is now home to a new mentorship initiative designed to level the playing field for female student-athletes.

The program, called N-POWER, iwas co-founded by Ann Sumner, the University’s first female varsity coach, and one of her former players.

It brings together a network of alumnae, many of them former athletes and coaches, who are passionate about giving back to today’s teams.

“I hope with our help, with more leadership skills, more awareness of your power in the world, and more confidence in who you are and how you can be true to yourself, but simultaneously helping other people,” Sumner said.

From internship opportunities to career mentorship, the initiative connects students with women who once stood where they are now, and have gone on to thrive in their professional lives.

Head women's basketball coach, Jada Pierce, says this impact goes beyond athletics.

"We can do a lot right now, while they're here, but I think there's always things that you internships, for instance, mentorship in their field of work, of study, those are things we cannot do as coaches, but we can do our best," said Pierce.

For more information on how alumni can support or join the N-POWER network, you can follow on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.