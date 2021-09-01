Niagara University Adjunct Art Instructor built a Free Little Art Gallery

AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV) — Artist and Higher Education Professional John Sauter is also now the curator of his own art gallery. He built a Free Little Art Gallery which is open to the public on the front lawn of his Amherst home.

John says "I decided that would be really great, because it merges my interest in art with something I can do here." He put it together in June and since then has had art contributions from far and wide. "It's been great to see all the kids and families stopping by as they are on their stroll. There's one piece of art that popped in yesterday-that just said 'love from down the street'."

John is the Assistant Dean for Academic affairs at Niagara University where he also teaches an Urban Sketching course. He says the Free Little Art Gallery was a way for him to showcase his artwork.

The most recent addition to the Free Little Art Gallery is a box of art supplies. That allows visitors to stop by and create a piece of art on the spot.

John says if you can't stop by you can contact him through his website where he updates the Free Little Art Gallery news. He says "I have had seven or eight people come in and request that they could send in art from around the country."

There is more information at John John Sauter's website.

