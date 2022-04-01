Niagara Square in Buffalo temporarily re-designated Ukraine Freedom Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo will temporarily be re-designated "Ukraine Freedom Square" in a show of support by the City of Buffalo to the Ukrainian people.

The first sign reading "Ukraine Freedom Square" appeared in the square in front of Buffalo City Hall on Friday.

It's unclear for how long the temporary designation will remain in effect.

In addition to the temporary designation, the City of Buffalo is also officially suspending its "Sister City" status with Tver, a city in Russia. Buffalo Tver entered into a sister cities agreement in 1989. Mayor Byron Brown's Executive Order indicates that the suspension can be lifted once the Russian invasion of Ukraine ends.

A Ukrainian flag has already flown in the square in support of the country's struggle to maintain its sovereignty.