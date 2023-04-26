Watch Now
Niagara SPCA: man who faced animal abuse charge receives six-month sentence

Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 15:44:47-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA announced Paul Silsby of Lockport, who faced an animal abuse charge, received a six-month sentence on Wednesday in the City of Lockport Court.

According to the Niagara SPCA, videos that surfaced allegedly showed Silsby abusing a dog named Karma. The SPCA said it was told Karma and other family pets endured years of abuse.

After it became aware of the videos, the SPCA seized Karma and placed her in a foster home. The SPCA said the foster home later became Karma's loving adoptive home.

Silsby was originally charged with a felony animal abuse charge, it was pleaded down to misdemeanor charges.

"Animal crimes rarely receive jail time and in fact, this is only the second time in our recent history that an abuser has received such a sentence. While the "punishment" never seems enough, we'll celebrate that Karma is out of that horrible situation and in a healthy environment AND recognize those who are instrumental in helping us keep animals safe while sending a message that abuse is not ok."
- Niagara SPCA

