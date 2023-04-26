Niagara SPCA: man who faced animal abuse charge receives six-month sentence

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA announced Paul Silsby of Lockport, who faced an animal abuse charge, received a six-month sentence on Wednesday in the City of Lockport Court.

According to the Niagara SPCA, videos that surfaced allegedly showed Silsby abusing a dog named Karma. The SPCA said it was told Karma and other family pets endured years of abuse.

After it became aware of the videos, the SPCA seized Karma and placed her in a foster home. The SPCA said the foster home later became Karma's loving adoptive home.

Silsby was originally charged with a felony animal abuse charge, it was pleaded down to misdemeanor charges.