Niagara SPCA: man facing animal abuse charge has turned himself in

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA announced the Lockport man who is facing an animal abuse charge has turned himself in.

According to the Niagara SPCA, it has several videos that allegedly show 41-year-old Paul Silsby abusing a dog named Karma.

"We are heartbroken. We are spitting mad. We are compelled to make sure justice is served... for Karma. We need your help," the Niagara SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

Humane Officers for the Niagara SPCA obtained an arrest warrant Friday for Silsby who faces a felony animal abuse charge. He allegedly fled his Lockport home the same day.

On Monday night the SPCA announced Silsby turned himself into Lockport police.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us raise awareness and a BIG THANK YOU to our local and State media stations and sources who helped put the pressure on. We are happy that Silsby will answer for the charges against him and we hope Karma's slumber is a little sweeter tonight- we know ours will be. We placed Karma into a foster home last week where she can decompress and begin to heal from her past. It appears from the pupdates we've received, she's well on her way (check out the comments to see for yourself)," the SPCA wrote in another Facebook post.

The SPCA also shared a photo of Karma at her foster home: