Niagara SPCA is 'all filled up on dogs' and asking for help

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA announced it is "all filled up on dogs" and is in need of help.

The SPCA said because it is all filled up there are dogs in surgery recovery kennels, staff offices, in crates in recovery and staff members have even taken some dogs home because there was no space for them.

According to the SPCA, it has been consistently full for the better part of two years.

2020 — intake was at 460 dogs

2021 — intake was at 602 dogs, up nearly 31% from 2020

2022 — intake was up an additional 3%

Just in the month of January, it has taken in 73 dogs compared to 43 in January 2022.

"PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, this is not the time to surrender your dogs. Please hold onto them if you can. We do not have space for them right now. If you're planning to adopt, adopt local. We have nice dogs, small dogs, puppy dogs, black dogs, brown dogs. We also have an AT-AT Walker look alike dog named Remy who could give Ralphie a run for his money. We have all the dogs.



We understand that dogs all over the country are at risk, but our shelters right here in WNY are struggling too. We need your help." - Niagara SPCA

If you can help by fostering or adopting, or if you need help providing food for your dog, you can call or email the SPCA:

fostercare@niagaraspca.org — to foster an animal in need

716-731-4368 — to adopt a pet or to reach out for resources

Earlier this month the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announced it was at full capacity and in need of help as well.