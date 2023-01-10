City of Buffalo animal shelter at full capacity

BUFFALO, NY — The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is at full capacity and is in need of help to continue to serve the animals it houses.

In a TikTok, from Sweet Buffalo an organization dedicated to spreading good news, Kimberly LaRussa shows what the shelter looks like from the inside.

LaRussa posted online to encourage the City of Good Neighbors to help in anyway they can.

Right now, the shelter has an Amazon wishlist of items they need.

You can also foster an animal or adopt.

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson reached out to the City of Buffalo to try and see inside the shelter, she was met with this statement from Buffalo DPW Commissioner Nathan Marton:

"During situations like this, the shelter works with other local rescue organizations to help alleviate the capacity issue. Right now, if someone wants to surrender a pet to the shelter, they should call for an appointment. But as far as a new shelter, the process continues with the next step being the site and developer selection,"



Nathan Marton

But the Buffalo City Animal Shelter is not the only organization struggling, the SPCA Serving Niagara County has limited space as well, leading to it to think about starting a foster program.

"It's a difficult time to adopt, but we are now in the position to open up the option for foster care. So that alleviates our space concerns but also alleviates resource concerns if owners have about adding another animal to their home," said Amy Lewis, Niagara Co. SPCA Executive Director.

The Buffalo City Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

