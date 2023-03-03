Watch Now
Niagara SPCA gives update on 'demon' dog Ralphie

Animal shelter posts funny, honest description of adoptable ‘fire-breathing demon’ dog
Posted at 9:06 AM, Mar 03, 2023
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA announced that Ralphie, the so-called "terror," is making progress in his training.

Ralphie is currently enrolled in the intensive YourEverydayK9 Dog Training Program. In a Facebook post, the SPCA shared a video and said Ralphie is learning impulse control around vacuums and brooms and is working on his reactivity in his crate.

In January, the SPCA described Ralphie as a dog that is at first glance an "adorable, highly sought after, young dog" but that he is actually a "fire breathing demon."

