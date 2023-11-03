'We're coming out here and proving ourselves': Lockport Lions looking to clinch two trips to section finals

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — IT'S GAMEDAY!

The Lockport Lions are on the verge of advancing two teams to the Section 6 Class A championship games — Men's Volleyball and Football. Good Morning Buffalo's Ed Drantch and Adam Campos made the trip up to Lockport to join them for an early morning pep rally to get energized for the games.

The Lions Men's Volleyball holds the #1 seed in the tournament and is looking for their first section title since the 2018, the back half of back to back section titles. After falling short of the championship game last year, the volleyball team is looking to make a statement.

"Coming into the season, we weren't ranked in the top 10. Now we're #1 in the section," Junior Outside Hitter Lucas Pynn said. "We're coming out here and proving ourselves."

While the men's volleyball team is established as a consistent threat in the section with their recent success, the playoffs are an unfamiliar territory for the football team. The Lions are making their first playoff appearance since 2012 and are riding on a five-game win streak. A win tonight would send them to their first section championship game since 2003. They are looking to re-write the program's history this season.

"This is a statement game. A lot of people are down on us," Senior Two-Way Player Tristan Grimball said. "Over 20 years, to be the Section 6 champions, it would be the greatest feeling ever."

The Men's Volleyball team hosts Clarence High School tonight with the game set to start at 6PM. Admission is free for the game.

The Football team will travel to their cross-town rival Starpoint with kickoff set for 7PM. Admission is $7 for ages 5 and up. You can buy tickets here.