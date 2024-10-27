‘We wanted to support Sgt. Mattina’: Blood Drive honors injured NYS Trooper

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Troopers held a blood drive in support of Sgt. Sam Mattina. Last month, Mattina was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while riding his patrol motorcycle.

“He received numerous blood transfusions. He also had numerous surgeries," Heather Harper with Connect Life said.

Harper tells 7 News that Mattina received many blood donations during a lengthy hospital stay after that crash in the Town of Porter. That situation inspired his State Trooper family to pay it forward for the blood that saved their co-worker’s life.

WKBW

“We are doing a blood drive for Sam Mattina,” Sgt. Joesph Krywalski said. “Anything that can give back. [The community] has been great for Sam, so we want to help the community.”

Connect Life hosted the blood drive at the Lockport State Trooper station, donors came from all over, from Mattina’s coworkers to community members.

Overall, more than 60 people donated blood. On top of that, Sgt. Mattina himself showed up.

WKBW Sgt. Mattina made a surprise appearance at the blood drive Sunday afternoon.

Mattina is in a wheelchair, with a boot on his right leg, but just his presence shines positivity at the station.

“It’s huge having him around, every day he has a smile on his face, even when he is going through all of this. You see him, and he lights up, and he makes you light up,” Krywalski said. “To go through something like that and be able to rebound in the time that he has been great.

Anybody looking to help Sgt. Mattina’s cause and donate blood themselves can do so at connectlife.org.