'We just can't let this chaos continue': Schumer says Trump tariffs on Canada harming WNY’s economy

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, appearing in Niagara Falls on Tuesday calling President Trump's tariffs on Canada “destructive”.

Schumer was joined by other area government and business leaders in the heart of the tourism region next to the Falls to explain how these tariffs are Western New York’s economy, which relies on cross-border business and trade.

WKBW U.S. Charles Schumer.

“Tariffs are a dagger aimed at the heart of Upstate New York and at working families paying the cost,” declared Schumer.

Senator Schumer, a democrat, says nearly one million fewer Canadians are heading over the border into Western New York because of their anger over Trump tariffs and his remarks to take over Canada and it's already hitting our local economy.

"This Trump tariff is a tax on you – every citizen of America and Western New Yorker,” Schumer remarked.

WKBW Sign at Schumer's news conference.

Niagara Falls has always delivered strong tourism numbers to the region, but these Trump tariffs on Canada are now damaging businesses.

"Fashion Outlets is here in Niagara Falls, they're experiencing 30% less foot traffic this year than last,” Schumer explained. “Artpark in Lewiston – 60 percent total loss of Canadian visitors – 60 percent – 150,000 lost.”

WKBW Niagara Falls welcome signs.

The leader of another business, BNP Empowered Print, a downtown employer for 40 plus years, that is the print retail and grocery flyer business, has several Canadian retailers as its customers.

“Biggest impact of tariffs on our business right now are retaliatory tariffs from Canada. Every shipment that we send across the border, we are being assessed at 25 percent tariff on the value of those goods,” commented Thomas Maerski, president.

There's a 20-percent drop in Canadian travelers at Rainbow Bridge and Niagara Falls businesses are feeling a big decline. Some are seeing a 60 percent loss of Canadians coming into this region.

WKBW Rainbow Bridge, U.S. side, Niagara Falls, NY.

“It's not just about tariffs – because tariffs, when used correctl,y can provide some benefit in relations, but when they are used as a jackhammer for every problem that an administration wants to try and solve – their blind to the people who suffer as a result of it,” reflected Mayor Robert Restaino, City of Niagara Falls.

Schumer says the 35 percent tax on Canada is a “killer” and these leaders say Buffalo and Niagara Falls are on the frontlines of this destructive trade war.

WKBW Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

"This is a money and people's pocket issue. This is an economic issue, but we just can't let this chaos continue,” Schumer noted.

Schumer is pledging that when the Senate returns to Washington, he is going to “force” a vote to try to get rid of the trump tariffs on Canada.

Business owners were pleased to have Schumer’s support.

WKBW Nirel Patel, president, Rupal Hospitality & Element Development Group.

“I extend an open invitation for the president to come to Niagara Falls – see the immense pressure that the tariffs have levied on this city, but also see the hope that we have for a city that has seen decades and decades of hardship — we are finally coming to a point where we can see hope. But that hope can be quickly diminished with ill-timed economic policies that affect all of us,” stated Nirel Patel, president, Rupal Hospitality & Element Development Group.

