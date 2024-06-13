'Very upset': Lockport Mayor voices frustration over destruction of marina sand sculpture

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wide Waters Marina along the Erie Canal in the City of Lockport is perfect for relaxation and a picnic. But on Thursday something was missing.

"It was right there in this general area," Lockport Mayor John Lombardi told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo while pointing to a pile of sand. "It went all the way across."

Mayor Lombardi was talking about a recently installed sand sculpture at the marina that paid homage to Lock City and the Buffalo Bills.

"The sculpture was Josh Allen, and I believe it's (Keon) Coleman, and it had welcome to Lockport on it," said Mayor Lombardi. "It was absolutely amazing,"

But that masterpiece made of sand, privately funded for more than $3,000, lasted less than a week.

"There was a party down here. There was a group of individuals that allowed kids to come and play in the sand, " said Mayor Lombardi. "They allowed them to climb aboard, and they started to destroy the sculpture that was there."

Mayor Lombardi tells 7 News that the sand sculpture was created during the first weekend of June. It was knocked down on June 8th.

"I was so very upset about the fact because I know how much money was put into it. I know the efforts that were put into it," said Mayor Lombardi.

The Lockport Police Department is expected to conduct a "formal investigation" into the incident although Mayor Lombardi admits charges are unlikely.

"It was a public display, it was sand, it was destroyed," said Mayor Lombardi. "I would like to see them at least, let them know what they did was wrong."

The Mayor admits that the sand sculpture wasn't "roped off" but believes it was clear that it was a public piece of art. He says the city may need to find a better way to protect the sculptures in the future.

"What happened is done and over with, we can't do anything about it now," said Mayor Lombardi.