'Very caring person': WNY motorcyclists honor fallen rider in memorial journey from Lewiston to Buffalo

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of motorcyclists came together this weekend to honor 26-year-old Hunter Weber and other riders who have lost their lives on Western New York roads this summer. The memorial ride, which traveled from Artpark in Lewiston to Canalside in Buffalo, gave voice to a community in mourning while raising awareness about motorcycle safety.

Weber, a Lockport resident, died one week ago in a crash on Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn when a car crossed into the wrong lane and hit his motorcycle. Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, Weber did not survive.

The memorial ride was organized by Joseph Matuszak, one of Weber's friends, who wanted to create a space for the motorcycling community to grieve together and celebrate Weber's life.

"I woke up to a phone call I never wanted to hear," Matuszak said.

For Matuszak and others in the tight-knit motorcycling community, Weber's death represents a devastating loss that has affected riders across the region.

"He's been a very big part of mine. He helped me realize what I love to do every summer. He made me realize that motorcycle friends are not just friends, they're also family," Matuszak said.

Friends described Weber as someone whose kindness and positive spirit touched everyone around him.

"He was very friendly. He always had a smile," said Max Schultz, one of Weber's friends.

Jaide Holdsworth, another friend, remembered Weber's character fondly.

"He was a very caring person. I don't think he had a mean bone in his body, honestly. He was very selfless and I want people to remember him that way as a really good person who did not deserve this," Holdsworth said.

The memorial ride comes during a particularly deadly period for motorcyclists in Western New York. In July alone, at least seven motorcyclists have died in crashes across the region.

Matuszak said the group had recently mourned another motorcyclist who died in a crash about a year ago, making Weber's death even more difficult to process.

"This is really just in dedication to show how good a friend he was and how good a friend to us bikers needs to be for each other because it's such a small world out there and you know, one way or another, you'll know the other person," Matuszak said.

The route included passing by the location where Weber had his fatal crash, as well as the starting point of Route 33 where another motorcyclist named Adrian recently died.

Organizers hope the event will not only honor those who have died but also raise awareness about motorcycle safety among all road users.

"This ride is dedicated to anyone who's been injured this year because there's been a lot of accidents this year, more than recently. It's just people, not only bikers, but also motorists on the road, everyone just needs to pay attention," Matuszak said.

As the motorcycles thundered from Lewiston to Buffalo, the riders demonstrated the strong bonds that unite them in both celebration and grief, showing how community connections help Western New Yorkers navigate through tragedy together.

Hunter's mom, Jewellianne Weber, sent me a statement about the loss of her son.