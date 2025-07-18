Motorcyclist killed in crash in Sanborn

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday night in Sanborn.

Officers responded just before 9:00 p.m. to Saunders Settlement Road near Niagara Wheatfield High School and Smokin Joes and found a motorcyclist unresponsive. Authorities say life-saving measures were attempted but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows a car was driving westbound on Saunders Settlement when it entered the eastbound lane and hit the motorcycle.

Authorities say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The names have not been released.