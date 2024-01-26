'Two or three inches of water': Lockport neighbors face ongoing indoor flooding

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flooding in Western New York is not only taking over roads and sidewalks — it's getting inside residents' places of living.

Robinson Road in Lockport is a street known for flooding, where floods in 2021 sent some neighbors to a local American Red Cross shelter to get dry.

Michael Owens, who lives on Robinson Road, said although this year's flooding isn't as bad as 2021 — it's still causing a major headache.

"I have about two or three inches of water in my apartment. I think everybody in the first floor does," Owens said. "You're unable to use the toilet. You're unable to use the bathtub. I have a bathtub halfway full of water and sewage."

Owens has taken matters into his own hands — costing him over $350.

"I had to get a room around the corner at the Hampton Inn, and I have two cats with [Feline immunodeficiency virus], and I didn't want them in the water and the sewage."

Abdul and Jehad Ahmed are co-owners of the apartment, and told 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera they are doing their best to handle the situation.

"We tried to get to it as early as possible," Jehad said. "The earliest we got in today was about eight o'clock when we got some calls and took care of it, and we're still working on it. It's about a day's worth of work just trying to tackle what's going on."

Owens agreed with the owners' efforts in trying to get the water under control.

"I was one of the first ones to call them [the owners], and they've been here all morning buying equipment and trying to pump out the first floor," Owens said.

The Town of Lockport supervisor told Ferrera over the phone:

We're very sympathetic to any of the people affected by any level of flooding ... we are currently working with the county, the state and the residents ... it would be in some homeowners' best interest to put in a check valve. Mark Crocker, Town of Lockport Supervisor

As of Friday, owners and residents of Robinson Road are continuing to try to get rid of the water.