American Red Cross opens Lockport shelter to families displaced by flooding

People living along Robinson Road in Lockport were forced from their homes due to flooding from Tuesday's storms.
Posted at 4:48 AM, Jul 22, 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross has opened its Lockport shelter to families who were displaced by flooding this week.

The shelter is located at the Rapids Volunteer Fire Department on Plank Road in Lockport.

Volunteers there will help provide people from the Robinson Road area food, water, comfort, support and a place to stay after storms blasted through Niagara County late Tuesday afternoon, causing major flash floods that forced them from their homes.

The Red Cross has a list of things you can to do prepare for and stay safe during flooding events. You can find them here.

