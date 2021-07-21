Flood waters cause major problems around Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Due to severe flooding, Niagara County officials issued a state of emergency and travel ban.

On College Avenue In Niagara Falls, cars were submerged. Under one underpass, the only visible part of the car was the edge of the open trunk.

In Lockport. Transit road was impassable near the Lockport Plaza.

Matthew Smith's Lockport apartment was covered in 2 inches of water. His situation was one shared by dozens of his neighbors on Robinson Road.

"It's still coming out of the bathtub," said Smith about the rising water.

He grabbed all he could, and got it as high as he could. He was prepared, the last time his apartment flooded, was just a few days ago.

"It only came to about here, now as you can see, the whole house is under water," explained Smith. This was the most water he's had in his apartment.

In the City of Lockport, the owner of Lake Effect Ice Cream was cleaning up. His shop looked a lot different, a few hours earlier.

"A deluge of biblical proportions," said Jason Wulf. "We've never seen that kind of water down here, before. and essentially, for a couple of hours, we were like a reverse aquarium. Luckily we're relatively water tight, but it was probably two and half feet up on our door."

Wulf is hoping to be back up and running on Wednesday.