‘Trauma isn't just in one form’: Niagara Falls City students trained to recognize trauma

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — The mental health of school children remains a top priority in the Niagara Falls City School District. As a new school year approaches, the district continues to promote a trauma awareness program that trains students.

WKBW Niagara Falls High School students.

The Falls City School District is partnering with the University at Buffalo to teach a team of students about trauma-informed care.

7 News Senior Reporter met with two students fresh off the program and how the district is working to keep it in place, despite federal funding cuts.

“We want to help the community. It's not just about the school,” Julissa Hernandez remarked.

WKBW Niagara Falls High School.

Niagara Falls teens Julissa Hernandez and Khadeeja Tabbasam are members of the Niagara Falls High School Champion Team. But it's not a sports team.

They're champions working to improve the mental health of all Falls students.

“Then you learn to see that things that may seem normal to you aren't normal to others, and then things that you may think are normal are trauma for others,” replied Khadeeja Tabbasam.

WKBW Niagara Falls teens Julissa Hernandez and Khadeeja Tabbasam.

UB’s Institute on Trauma and Trauma-Informed Care has teamed over the last three years with the district to train teachers, staff, and now students on how to recognize trauma.

WKBW Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

"They are ears and eyes looking out for their peers to say, if you're having a problem, I can get you some help here, or have you thought about this?” explained Mark Laurrie, superintendent, Niagara Falls City Schools. “It's a world filled with a lot of trauma at this point.”

Megan Koury, project manager and trainer at the Institute on Trauma and Informed Care, UB’s school of social work, works with the students directly.

“We do go into depth about different types of trauma – complex trauma, historical, racial, institutional trauma,” described Koury.

WKBW Megan Koury, project manager and trainer at the Institute on Trauma and Informed Care.

About 15 to 20 high school students make up the champion team.

Tabbasam, who is Pakistani, will be a junior in the new school year and tells me it's a very diverse team of students.

"Trauma isn't just in one form. It’s not like one thing. It’s very diverse, and it's very different, depending on where it comes from. So, then you really get to see the outcome of it,” Tabbasam noted.

WKBW Niagara Falls High School Champion Team demonstration.

Hernandez graduated from Falls High School but completed her time on the team.

"We try to prevent adversity from turning into trauma. That was a big point that we learned,” Hernandez also showed me how she learned the “flip model”.

“Once you're having a shutdown reaction, your lid is flipped. People say things they don't tend to mean because they're not thinking with their sympathy, and they're not thinking with their actual brain. Hernandez demonstrated with her hands. “So, we say your lid is flipped, and you're not thinking with the top half of your head. You're not thinking logically.”

WKBW Megan Koury, project manager, with Falls teens Julissa Hernandez and Khadeeja Tabbasam.

Both students were happy to learn the program.

“It’s definitely a good experience. It’s also a huge experience,” Tabbasam commented.

Koury explained how trauma is a “relatively new term”.

“Trauma Informed Care is a big buzzword. It’s a big word to really mean, bringing it back to the human experience and acknowledging that hurt people can hurt people,” said Koury.

WKBW UB's Trauma-Informed Institute.

Unfortunately, funding for this program is in jeopardy due to major federal funding cuts, but Superintendent Laurrie is pledging to keep it going.

"It's too valuable not to continue, but it’s disappointing that the funding source is not coming through,” declared Laurrie.

But already, some help has arrived. The high school champion team appeared before the Buffalo Bills Foundation to show what they've learned about Trauma-Informed Care and and it really caught the foundation's attention. They're providing a $10,000 grant.

Photo provided Megan Koury The team appeared before the Buffalo Bills Foundation,

“I’m really proud that the Bills Foundation recognized the power of what we're doing for students,” Laurrie stated. “We're grabbing a little bit of here, a little bit of there, a little bit of here, and we're going to make this work with local dollars and other grants that we have.

Koury tells me the school team has attended other community events and appeared before government agencies and leaders.

“We've got to go to the housing authority in Niagara Falls. We had a one-on-one conversation with the mayor in Niagara Falls, which was awesome,” reflected Koury.

“Trauma that people experience really affects their futures and their lives and the lives of every person that they interact with, and whether we may like it or not, it has a bigger outcome than we expect it to," Tabbasam expressed.

