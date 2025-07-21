NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In Niagara County, a North Tonawanda food pantry is working to fill a growing need as food insecurity is on the rise. More than 12 percent of the population lives in poverty.

Al Baker has been running Pantry 383 on Oliver Street for a couple of years, but now he has transformed a tiny camper into a new mobile food pantry to reach even more neighbors who are finding it difficult to buy food.

WATCH: 'They need food, I give it to them': North Tonawanda food pantry adds mobile unit

'They need food, I give it to them': North Tonawanda food pantry adds mobile unit

“They need food, I give it to them,” Baker said.

Baker relies on community donations but also pays for food out of his own pocket to stock up. He told me that when he's not holding his regular Wednesday hours, this mobile pantry will now bring the free food directly to community members in need.

WKBW Mobile Pantry 383.

“We don't judge, we want to give food, but we also want to have the food for people that really need it,” Baker explained. “I went mobile because there's a need at the projects, at the senior center, at the other senior center, and on the avenue. So I take this one Saturday a month, get a location, announce it, put it on Facebook. The lady at the projects puts off flyers, and I do a giveaway.”

WKBW Al Baker, pantry operator.

North Tonawanda residents stopped by the pantry Monday to gather food items.

“We got eggs and potatoes and cereal, apples," said Amanda Huttenmaier. "There's some fresh green beans."

Amanda brought her mother, Tammy, to pick up food because she said her mom is having a tough time getting by.

WKBW Amanda & Tammy Huttenmaier show the items they received.

“It's so helpful," Amanda said. "She doesn't really have enough on a fixed income, doesn't have enough to survive through the month.”



“I say he came from God," said Tammy. "He's an angel. He's a blessing.”

WKBW Al Baker, pantry operator.

The food pantry, when not traveling the streets, is open every Wednesday on Oliver Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.