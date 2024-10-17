'The market has changed': Lynoaken Farms sells majority of orchard, will no longer sell apples wholesale

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — After 105 years in business, Lynoaken Farms in Orleans County has decided to close its wholesale operation and will no longer sell apples to grocery stores.

Wendy Oakes Wilson is a third-generation owner of Lynoaken Farms in Orleans County, and she has been tasked with one of the hardest decisions of her life, closing a large majority of the family business.

“After 105 years, the market has changed so much that we can’t continue how we have done business,” Wendy, who is the general manager of the farm, said. “I have fed 2.5 generations of people, I get to know folks and I’m going to miss that.”

The farm was first opened by her grandfather in 1919. It was passed down through the family, to a third-generation of growers, like Wendy and her brother Darrel Oakes.

Their business had grown for decades, and even became an apple wholesaler to Tops Friendly Markets, something they proudly did for years, until now.

“That’s the part of our business that was just terribly unprofitable,” Wendy said.

“The current generations shopping in the store for their children do not tend to view apples as a staple, similar to when my generation grew up,” Darrel said. “[Also], 50-55% of our costs is labor, and anyone who does business in New York State knows that’s gone up tremendously.”

That drop in demand came at the same time that costs to run the business went up, forcing the family to sell their 400-acre wholesale orchard -- 95% of their farmland.

We spoke with the farm in August when it announced it was going through a major transition and its future was up in the air. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. LynOaken Farms in Medina going through major transition due to several factors, future uncertain

That means after this season, you won’t find Lynoaken Farms apples at the store anymore.

“As with any 100-year-old business, there are changes you have to make in order to stay viable, and these are the changes we are making,” Wendy said.

Not all of the business is lost.

Wendy and Darrel did keep 21 acres of the property, including the U-pick and the wine tasting room. In the coming months, they will reassess what can reopen next harvesting season.

The farm will stay open the rest of this season for in-person customers, the final day is November 3.