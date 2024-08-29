'Things are ripening quickly' :Early spring brings early apple-picking season for LynOaken Farms in Medina

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is no stranger to unpredictable weather events but when your livelihood depends on stability, the effects can be detrimental.

An Orleans County farm states it has no idea what its future holds, as we head into fall.

LynOaken Farms shared on Facebook that the family business is going through a major transition. They stated multiple detrimental weather events and the almost complete collapse of the U.S. Apple Market have put them in a tight spot.

That pinch has been felt across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday in hopes of helping.

Licensed farm wineries can now use apples grown outside the state to manufacture and sell cider.

However, even with this new legislation, LynOaken Family Farms said they are not sure it will be enough.

I headed out to Medina Wednesday evening to hear firsthand what this family farm is experiencing and the two visitors shared their voices on what the orchard farms mean to them.

U-pick season has come a little early for Western New York Apple Farms like LynOaken Farms.

Nicknamed "the Living Apple Museum", the Medina Apple Orchard has its opening picking season starting Friday.

"Things are ripening quickly. We're running about 10 days earlier this year because we had such an early spring," LynOaken Farms and Leonard Oaks Estate Winery General Manager Wendy Oaks said.

Regardless, LynOaken Farms and Leonard Oaks Estate Winery General Manager Wendy Oaks-Wilson said you can expect a full amount of apples.

Wilson told me, "This weekend, we'll have Gingergold. You might even be able to pick some Galas because everything is ripening. We'll have SweeTango in the bins. We'll have some Zestars, some Graventeins. We're just going to start the year with a bang."

No cider donuts this opening weekend but Wilson said they will have them starting the second week of the season.

She told me this season did come with its fair share of challenges.

She added, "Two weeks ago, we did get hit with some minor hail. We hope we've picked most of it off so everything on the trees looks great and tastes even better."

Wednesday night was the farm's last concert of the lawn season.

I caught up with Rick and Robin Boyle who are looking forward to picking from this community staple.

"I love their apples. They used to make cider and I love their cider. It's the only cider I would drink and their apples are the only apples I'd eat," Lyndonville resident Robin Boyle said.

"A lot of our family lives out of state so when they come to New York, that's what they look forward to is New York apples. Before, we used to send them cases of apples in the off-season just so they can enjoy them too because everyone loves LynOaken apples." Lyndonville resident Rick Boyle added.

The two have come to the farm for years and this year will not be any different.

"I'm a retired kindergarten teacher. One of our class field trips, we used to go to the farm and pick apples with my students. I had the general manager, Wendy's son, in kindergarten; Sawyer Wilson. It's very cool," Robin explained.

Rain or shine, the orchard which is home to 350 different apples will be available for picking.

"You never know what they're going to taste like. They might not look pretty. They might not have any apples on them because some apples grow every other year. It's just really learning about how apples are grown, what they taste like and how different it is than what you get in the grocery store," Wilson said.

Once again, u-pick season opens this weekend August 30, and runs through Nov. 3.

The full schedule of which apples will be available for picking during the LynOaken Farms can be found below: