‘The community really needs this store’: Niagara Falls Save-a-Lot on Pine Avenue to close

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — In another economic setback for Niagara Falls, the Save-A-Lot grocery store at the City Market Plaza off Pine Avenue is set to shut its doors, leaving many residents without a nearby place to shop for groceries.

WKBW Save-A-Lot grocery store at the City Market Plaza off Pine Avenue.

The closure has sparked concern and frustration among locals, many of whom rely on the store as their primary source of affordable food.

“It's going to be really sad. Really sad. I’m going to miss this place,” said longtime shopper Berry Tillman.

WKBW Berry Tillman, shopper.

“Pretty agitated about it… a little… because I come here a lot,” added another shopper, Jay.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says he was blindsided by the announcement from Upstate Markets, the store's parent company, which notified the city in late March.

“Out of the clear blue sky, we received an email… where the manager of the store said ‘we’re leaving’... and we immediately said… well wait a minute… what?” the mayor recounted.

WKBW Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

While the company has not publicly shared a reason for the shutdown, Mayor Restaino says the store stopped paying rent for the past two months and requested the city forgive the amount, a request he saw as irresponsible.

“I think this is just clearly… an exercise in poor management,” Restaino said.

To make matters worse, the company hasn’t provided an exact closing date.

WKBW Inside the Save-a-Lot.

“One of the people who lives in that area gets up one morning... has no idea that when she left the store yesterday at 1 o’clock, that when she goes there the following day at 11 in the morning, it’s not going to be open,” said the mayor. “I don’t know how that’s being responsible… even if you are having difficulties at that location.”

Local residents echoed those concerns.

“I don’t understand why they would be closing anyway… they get a lot of business over here,” said Victor Johnson.

WKBW Victor Johnson, shopper.

“It’s right in the heart of our community, so I don’t understand that,” added another resident.

For those without cars, the closure poses a serious challenge. One woman, who declined to go on camera, said she shops there nearly every day and doesn’t drive.

“And a lot of people don’t have transportation to get to other places… so… this will be [a blow] to the community… if they were to shut this down,” said Steve Werts.

WKBW Steve Werts, shopper.

“The community really needs this store,” said Bernadette Rogers. “There’s certain elders that can’t get out and people do shopping for them... so it needs to stay in the community for the people… and for the elders.”

While the Tops supermarket on Portage Road is only a three-minute drive away, for those on foot it’s several blocks—and not an easy walk for the elderly or those carrying groceries.

WKBW Save-a-Lot.

“Most of them don’t drive… so this is a quick place for them to come instead of having to go all the way down to Tops on Portage or Tops way out on the Blvd,” Tillman explained.

Mayor Restaino says the city is now actively looking for another grocery store to take over the space.