Searchers found body of Lockport woman missing for more than a week

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — New York State Police tell 7 News volunteers searching for Danielle Hart found her body Saturday. Hart, 44, had been missing since January 17. She was last seen in the area of South Transit and Robinson roads.

Volunteers have been searching the areas around The Woodlands and The Village mobile home parks, despite the extreme cold and snow.

State police say the Bureau of Criminal Investigations is awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.